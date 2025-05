Share

Will Ghana equities sustain bull run?

Analysts at Datbank research say they expect the rally in the equities market to continue, broadly driven by supportive macroeconomic tailwinds and strong market factors. The benchmark GSE Composite Index is at an impressive 31.3 per cent return year-to-date as more first quarter results continue to trickle in. Mac-Jordan Narteh, a Research Analyst at Databank, joins CNBC Africa for a market discussion.

Fri, 09 May 2025 14:40:20 GMT