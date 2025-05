Share

Will investors sustain bargain hunting in Nigerian equities?

Investors sustained bargain hunting interest in the Nigerian equities market with broad-based buying across all sectors as the all share index reached a four-month high on Tuesday. However, analysts believe the sentiment will be short-lived as rally in tier-one stocks may trigger some profit-taking. Praise Ihansekhien, Team Lead at Meristem Research, joins CNBC Africa for a market review.

Wed, 07 May 2025 14:47:20 GMT