Will naira rebound near-term?

The naira has reversed some recent gains weakening against the US dollar at the official and parallel market. Will the local currency recovery lost grounds near-term? Dipo Ajayi, Head of Fixed Income and FX at Chapel Hill Denham Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on the trading pattern and outlook for the FX market.

Tue, 11 Mar 2025 14:20:48 GMT