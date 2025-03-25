Share

Women Transforming Africa: A Conversation on Power, Policy & Inclusion

Women have long been central to Africa’s progress, yet continue to face systemic barriers such as power imbalances, deep-seated social norms, and structural inequalities in economic and political life. We explore women's role in Africa’s economic transformation with high-level, solution-driven conversations with leaders in politics, economics, and international development. In partnership with ACET, the Africa Center for Economic Transformation.

