Reducing the equity to lending ratio of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to 17% from 18% would allow the bank to boost its lending capacity by $30 billion to $40 billion without burdening taxpayers or shareholders, or jeopardizing its capital reserves, said Eric Pelofsky, vice president of the Rockefeller Foundation.

He said a large portion of these new resources could be used to provide loans to help governments rapidly address actual or anticipated budget gaps and shore up health-care networks, water and sanitation systems, or other critical public systems impacted by foreign aid cuts.