NAIROBI, May 8 (Reuters) – The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS
An Abidjan court is set to hear a case that could strip opposition leader Tidjane Thiam of his role as president of the PDCI party.
Uganda’s central bank is due to announce its latest lending rate decision.
Mauritius statistics office to reveal latest inflation data.
Tanzania statistics office to reveal latest inflation data.
Ethiopia statistics office to reveal latest inflation data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Shares in Asia firmed on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump flagged a first trade deal in his global tariff war, while the dollar tried to hold overnight gains as markets pushed out the chance of near-term rate cuts.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling more than $1 in the previous session as uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest oil consumers, weighed on investor sentiment.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
The South African rand slipped on Wednesday as investors took profits after a strong run against the dollar.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling <KES=> was flat against the dollar on Wednesday, London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) data showed.
SUDAN SECURITY
Sudan’s army said its anti-aircraft systems intercepted drones on Wednesday targeting a naval base in the wartime capital Port Sudan.
GUINEA MINING
Guinea has initiated a process to revoke Emirates Global Aluminium’s mining licence in the West African nation, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
KENYA BUDGET
Kenya’s government will not impose new taxes or increase existing ones in this year’s budget proposals, the finance minister said, after deadly protests broke out last year against the government’s measures to raise revenue.
MALI POLITICS
Mali has suspended political activities across the country ahead of a planned protest against the military junta that has ruled since coups in 2020 and 2021, authorities said on Wednesday.
KENYA ANTS
A Kenyan court on Wednesday fined four men $7,700 each for trying to traffic thousands of ants valuable to the country’s ecosystem, in cases experts say signal a shift in biopiracy from trophies like elephant ivory to lesser-known species.