KYIV, April 24 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he would cut short a trip to South Africa on Thursday and return to Kyiv following a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital.
Zelenskiy, who has been trying to shore up international support for Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion, said he would immediately travel back to Ukraine after meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold all necessary meetings in South Africa to fully inform the country’s political and public leaders about the situation,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app.
Russia pounded Kyiv with missiles and drones overnight, killing at least eight people, wounding more than 70 and smashing buildings in the biggest attack on the Ukrainian capital this year.
