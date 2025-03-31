Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party said in January it wanted to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office by two years until 2030. Mnangagwa, who first came to power in 2017 after his long-term mentor Robert Mugabe was ousted in a coup, is serving his final term.

Independence war veterans led by Blessed Geza previously supported Mnangagwa but have turned against him, accusing him of seeking to cling to power.