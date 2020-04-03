Coronavirus – Africa: Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

6,860 cases on the African continent, with 269 reported deaths. WHO African Region urges all Member Sates to continue enhancing information sharing mechanisms so we can better support in their fight against COVID-19

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo