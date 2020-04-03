Seven tips for protecting against the coronavirus

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/NzT_rHOX5Ow

WHO recommends 7 tips in protecting yourself against the risk of coronavirus infection:

1. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or with an alcohol-based gel.

2. Need to cough or sneeze? Do it into a tissue or bent elbow, and then wash your hands.

3. Stay at least a metre away from other people, especially if they are coughing, sneezing, or have a fever.

4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

5. Avoid direct contact with live animals. If this is impossible, make sure to clean your hands afterwards.

6. Do not eat raw or poorly cooked animal products and wash your hands, clean surfaces and utensils afterwards.

7. If you develop a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, seek medical care.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).Media filesDownload logo