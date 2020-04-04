Africa: COVID-19 Surveillance Update – 4 April 2020 5:00p.m

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total number positive cases in Africa 8,018

49 countries

339 deaths

652 recovery cases by Region

African Union Member States (50) reporting COVID-19 cases (8,018), deaths (339), and recoveries (652) by region:

Central (753 cases; 28 deaths; 27 recoveries): Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (509; 8; 17), Central African Republic (8; 0; 3), Chad (8; 0; 0), Congo (41; 3; 2), DRC (148; 16; 3), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (21; 1; 1)

Eastern (687; 14; 23): Djibouti (51; 0; 8), Eritrea (22; 0; 0), Ethiopia (38; 0; 4), Kenya (126; 4; 4), Madagascar (70; 0; 0), Mauritius (196; 7; 0), Rwanda (89; 0; 0), Seychelles (10; 0; 0), Somalia (7; 0; 1), Sudan (10; 2; 3), Tanzania (20; 1; 3), Uganda (48; 0; 0)

Northern (3,518; 241; 359): Algeria (1171; 105; 77), Egypt (985; 66; 216), Libya (17; 1; 0), Mauritania (6; 1; 2), Morocco (844; 50; 59), Tunisia (495; 18; 5)

Southern (1,602, 14, 50): Angola (8; 2; 0), Botswana (4; 1; 0), Eswatini (9; 0; 1), Malawi, (4; 0; 0), Mozambique (10; 0; 0), Namibia (14; 0; 2), South Africa (1,505; 9; 45), Zambia (39; 1; 2), Zimbabwe (9; 1; 0)

Western (1,457; 42; 193): Benin (16; 0; 2), *Burkina Faso (302; 16; 48), Cape Verde (6; 1; 0), Côte d'Ivoire (218; 1; 19), Gambia (4; 1; 2), Ghana (205; 5; 3), Guinea (52; 0; 1), Guinea-Bissau (15; 0; 0), Liberia (10; 1; 3), Mali (36; 3; 0), Niger (120; 5; 0), *Nigeria (209; 4; 25), Senegal (219; 2; 72), Sierra Leone (4; 0; 0), Togo (41; 3; 18)

*Official sources inadvertently reported 50 recoveries instead of 48 for Burkina Faso on 02 April 20; 210 cases instead of 209 for Nigeria on 3rd April 2020 – correct values now listed

