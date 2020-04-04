Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As part of strengthening the COVID-19 surveillance, a total of 641 laboratory tests conducted on samples taken from randomly selected Adama and Addis Ababa community members, health workers and persons who have direct contact with passengers. The test conducted by the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, the Armor Hansen Research Institute and the National Animal Health Diagnosis and research Center. The two institutes (AHRI and NAHDRC) are started laboratory testing after they fulfill the quality assurance requirement.
Below are the details
Place of sample
Number of samples Testeds
Female
Male
Addis Ababa
444
314
198
116 130
Adama
197
156
114
42 41
General
641
470
312
158 171
Out of the total 641, 470 of them are negative and the remaining results will be notified to the public as soon as the laboratory result is out.
For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:[email protected]
