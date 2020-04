Download logoThe Government said it has engaged an epidemiologist from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Prof. Japhet Killewo, as it seeks to come up with guidelines on how best to use face masks in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. To wear or not to wear a face mask, remains a big question for many in Tanzania and in other countries which do not have specific guidance on how and when to wear the mask, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister of Health, Com