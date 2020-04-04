Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on Coronavirus – 3 April 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logoFive new coronavirus cases were identified today,bringing the total to eighty·nine (89). Five contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of the contacts is ongoing .All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic,and no patient is in critical condition. Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The extension of the enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country willbe subject to a mandatory 14 day quarantine at designated locations. Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaning physical distance from other people (at least 1metre). The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough,shortness of breath and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll free number 114, or dial '114# for automated screening,or email [email protected],or send a WhatsAppmessage to +250 788 202080,or contact a medical professional. let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.