APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms 7 deaths and total of 1505 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

InternationalCNBC -

How Zoom Rose To The Top During Social Distancing

Zoom has gained an incredible amount of popularity, but that popularity comes at a cost. The company is under intense scrutiny now that hundreds of millions of people are using the platform. But Zoom is in the game for the long haul, if it can surviv
Read more
Beyond MarketsCNBC Africa -

Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa

Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How prepared is Nigeria’s health system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile says it will be pretty difficult for Nigeria's health system to cope in the event of a large number of COVID-19 infections. He further notes that low health budgets over the years has made Nigeria's health system weak. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him to assess the preparedness of Nigeria's health system against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As at today the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1505- this is an increase of 43 new cases from yesterday.

I continue to emphasize that we should not be complacent about the lower than expected increase in cases- we will only have a clear sense of the country status once we have embarked on our community screening and testing programme, which we expect to roll out in a couple of days.

We are very saddened to report two new deaths in KwaZulu Natal:

An 80 year old male who passed away on 1 April 2020. He had no travel history and was admitted to hospital.

An 81 year old female who also had no travel history and was admitted to hospital. She passed away on 2 April.

Yesterday, I mentioned that there were two deaths which were still being assessed- we are still awaiting those reports.

Therefore, this brings the current total confirmed COVID-19 related deaths to 7 (with 2 pending reports).

We are very grateful that our current reality is that the vast majority of patients are mild presentations that we are able to manage out of hospital.

Western Cape

Today I was very pleased to engage the Provincial leadership of the Western Cape and to visit the community and facilities in Khayelitsha.

As we all know the Western Cape is the second most affected province in the country and so I was very keen to see the progress that has been made in this region.

Initially, the first few cases they were largely imported. Increasingly the western cape is seeing local and sporadic transmission. We are also seeing increasing hospital admissions.

It was very gratifying to see that distribution of cases has been well analyzed with geographic mapping. Of particular importance is robust tracking and tracing in order to understand the contacts that are associated with a particular infection and the related socio-economic dynamics that are emerging. We are now seeing spillover into vulnerable communities from densely populated areas- therefore the proactive community screening and testing programme could not be more timely.

We are very impressed with the work done here at the Province and support the approach they are taking. We wish to indicate that we are ready to support to ensure that we are able to meet the demands not only of COVID-19 but also of the impending disease burden that comes with the winter season. We have also reached out to WHO, who have indicated their willingness to assist with reinforcements not only in the Western Cape but in all the different provinces.

Video-conference with South African and Chinese Experts

We had a very interesting video-conference session with Chinese experts who had managed the outbreak in Shanghai, Wuhan and Beijing addressing a South African expert cohort including:

Deputy Minister Dr Joe Phaahla Members of the Executive Council of Health and their Heads Of Department, the Ministerial Advisory Committee and senior members of the Department of Health.

We were also joined by the regional director and country representative of WHO and other country experts.

We went through a number of issues: from the onset of the outbreak in China to how they managed the spillover from Wuhan to other regions. They went into detail in regards to the epidemiology, clinical presentations and the treatment of COVID-19 in and out of facilities. Key lessons learnt was early screening and detection are of vital importance.

They also took us through different kinds of tests they had used and discussed efficacy and various scenarios of application.

We managed to ask very pertinent questions to elucidate key aspects and to explore our key differences, such as the fact that we have a significant TB and HIV burden. We also looked at pediatric cases, which turned out was not a major issue compared to geriatric cases with co-morbidities.

Other Matters Arising

We have approached President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist us with mobilizing reinforcements from various countries such as Cuba and China.

It is too early at this stage to say if the lockdown will be extended or lifted. 

We salute our health care workers for their unwavering commitment to the cause. Here in the Western Cape, and everywhere we have been, we have found our professionals to be well informed, reading up and consulting on the matter.

We are very aware of the increased burden we face because of the upcoming flu season and are making preparations accordingly.

We have engaged the unions, COSATU and NEHAWU, on the matter of Personal Protective  Equipment. We share their concerns because they raise issues relating to our own staff who are of utmost importance to us during these challenging times. We are collaborating with all local and international stakeholders to ensure that PPE continues to be manufactured and that the supply chain is not interrupted by various lockdown regulations between territories.

As always, we appeal to South Africans to continue observing the regulations of the lockdown period: stay at home, guard against diseases that come with the winter, practice good hygiene in their daily lives and stay safe.

Issued by:  Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Nigeria: Music video on COVID-19 by Nigerian artiste, Cobhams Asuquo
Next articleCoronavirus – Rwanda: Update on Coronavirus – 3 April 2020
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
Read more
African Development Bank

Op-Ed: Why the COVID-19 pandemic is no time for fiscal distancing

CNBC Africa -
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. As such, it can no longer be business as usual".- Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank
Read more
International

Can Cruise Lines Recover From Coronavirus?

CNBC -
The COVID-19 outbreak has laid waste to entire sectors of the global economy, but none faster than the cruise business. The pandemic has basically shut it down with the three largest publicly traded cruise companies suspending some, if not all, of th
Read more
Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

CNBC Africa -
Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 59, of this five of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Three of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians, one Eritrean and one Libyan. Their details are presented below: S. NO Residence Age sex Travel history to abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Addis Ababa 26 Male He has tra
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Tanzania Consults Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) Expert on Wearing Face Mask

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Government said it has engaged an epidemiologist from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), Prof. Japhet Killewo, as it seeks to come up with guidelines on how best to use face masks in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. To wear or not to wear a face mask, remains a big question for many in Tanzania and in other countries which do not have specific guidance on how and when to wear the mask, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister of Health, Com
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 5 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
At 10:10 pm 4th April, 5 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT. Total number of confirmed cases 214, 25 have been discharged with 4 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Tighter COVID-19 Vigilance

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children issued an updated Travel Advisory to accommodate trucks and vehicles carrying goods and services as part of measures to contain the spread of novel Coronavirus. According to the improved Travel Advisory Number Two of April 4th, this year, the updated measures follow directives of the joint meeting of the Ministers responsible for Health and East African Affairs of the regional bloc issued on March 25 this
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved