Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Health Minister's statement on Ethiopia's first COVID-19 death

It is my deepest regret to announce the first death of a patient from COVID-19 in Ethiopia. The patient who was in critical condition after being admitted to Eka Kotebe hospital was in ICU care and strict medical follow up. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones.

