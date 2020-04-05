Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 59, of this five of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Three of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians, one Eritrean and one Libyan. Their details are presented below:

S.

NO

Residence

Age

sex

Travel history to abroad

Contact with confirmed case

1

Addis Ababa

26

Male

He has travel history to Dubai and was in quarantine

2

Addis Ababa

60

Male

He has history of travel to Congo and was in quarantine

3

Came to Addis Ababa for

a visit

45

Male

He has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine

4

Addis Ababa

27

Female

She has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine

5

Addis Ababa

30

Male

no

Contact with confirmed case

Situational update as of today (7:00 AM) on COVID-19:

Total laboratory test conducted

1843

Number of Confirmed cases of today

5

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

37

Patients in intensive care

1

Recovered

4

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

43

