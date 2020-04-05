Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 59, of this five of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Three of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians, one Eritrean and one Libyan. Their details are presented below:
S.
NO
Residence
Age
sex
Travel history to abroad
Contact with confirmed case
1
Addis Ababa
26
Male
He has travel history to Dubai and was in quarantine
2
Addis Ababa
60
Male
He has history of travel to Congo and was in quarantine
3
Came to Addis Ababa for
a visit
45
Male
He has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine
4
Addis Ababa
27
Female
She has travel history to Canada and was in quarantine
5
Addis Ababa
30
Male
no
Contact with confirmed case
Situational update as of today (7:00 AM) on COVID-19:
Total laboratory test conducted
1843
Number of Confirmed cases of today
5
Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center
37
Patients in intensive care
1
Recovered
4
Returned to their country
2
Total confirmed cases as of today
43
