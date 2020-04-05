Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on the second COVID-19 death in Ethiopia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Starting from the onset of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute has been doing preparatory measures to prevent and respond to the disease. After the first case is reported in the country, we have been creating awareness to the public to follow precautionary measures and notifying the situation of the disease to the public.

A 56 years old male Ethiopian who was confirmed for COVID 19 and admitted to the isolation center starting on April 2, 2020 has passed away today at 6:00 PM. He was receiving intensive care in the isolation center starting from the date of his admission. Ministry of health and the Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to pass its condolences to the families.

We would like to advise the public, not to panic but to avoid any mass gatherings, apply all precaution measures such us hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:[email protected]

