Coronavirus – Kenya: Government extends ban on international flights for another 30 days

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Government has extended the ban on international flights for another 30 days. The ban does not apply to flights coming to evacuate foreign nationals & cargo flights,” Transport CS, James Macharia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo