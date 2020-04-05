APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 224 confirmed cases (5th April 2020)

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
As at 11:15am 5th April, there are:

224 confirmed cases 27 discharged 5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states – https://bit.ly/2wjr7Aq

Lagos- 115 FCT- 45 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Akwa Ibom- 5 Ogun- 4 Edo- 9 Kaduna- 4 Bauchi- 6 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

