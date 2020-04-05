Coronavirus – Nigeria: 5 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

At 10:10 pm 4th April, 5 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

Total number of confirmed cases 214, 25 have been discharged with 4 deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) – Nigeria.Media filesDownload logo