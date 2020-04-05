APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: The Lagos State Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory activated for COVID-19 testing

By Africa Press Office

 The Lagos State Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory has been has been activated for #COVID19 testing. This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 9 In progress- Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos & Kaduna.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo

