APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Africa: Stronger partnerships crucial for successful implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in light of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: Icasa to release emergency spectrum

Icasa will release emergency spectrum to help mobile operators meet the spike in demand for broadband services due to many people working at home during South Africa’s 21 day lockdown. Acting Chair of the telecoms regulator, Keabetwse Modimoeng joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Coronavirus May Cause The U.S. To Vote From Home

As states and jurisdictions move elections later in the calendar and call for voters to request absentee ballots, the country faces the possibility of holding a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: 14000 companies apply for UIF assistance

South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown has forced many companies to shut during the period. As a consequence, many people have had to take unpaid leave while some may not have a job waiting for them when the lockdown lifts because of the fragile state of the economy. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund spoke to CNBC Africa on how government is helping?
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Bureau of the Sixth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) has met and adopted an action plan establishing key priorities for implementing key messages from the forum that was held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, in February.

Chaired by chaired Zimbabwe’s Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, Mr. Paul Mavima, this was the Bureau’s first meeting since the adoption of the Victoria Falls Declaration on the Decade of Action for Sustainable Development in Africa. 

The Decade of Action calls for accelerating sustainable solutions to all the world’s biggest challenges, ranging from poverty and gender to climate change, inequality and closing the finance gap.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging on the continent, members of the bureau recognized the unprecedented and serious challenges being caused by COVID-19 and noted with grave concern the growing loss of human lives and huge negative economic and social impacts of the crisis on the continent.

Africa, the agreed, was likely to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic given the region’s underlying vulnerabilities. 

The Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) recent analysis on the impact of the pandemic estimates that economic growth on the continent is expected to drop from 3.2 percent to 1.8 percent. As of March 2020, a decline of 1.4 percentage points is expected from the effects of COVID-19. Africa’s Finance Ministers have called for an initial support package of US$ 100 billion in 2020 to cushion their nations from impacts of the pandemic.

The bureau agreed that COVID-19 reinforced the need for stronger global and regional partnerships if the sustainable development goals are to be fully achieved and to build resilience to social, economic and environmental shocks and calamities. 

Member States and other actors were urged to take urgent and collective measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, provide the necessary support to affected communities and address the social and economic implications of the pandemic.

Bureau members, Zimbabwe (Chair), the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Liberia and Morocco, pledged their full commitment to expand outreach, and to take and promote concrete actions in following-up and implementing the outcomes of the sixth ARFSD. 

The action plan, which will be implemented with the support of ECA, regional organizations and the rest of the UN Development system, recognizes the challenges and need for quality and timely data and statistics for evidence-based planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting on the 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.  

The Bureau is expected to finalize by August, the strategic framework of the Solidarity Fund for Statistical Development in Africa, as agreed in the Marrakech Declaration of the Fifth session of the regional forum; and develop a regional strategy to operationalize the Victoria Falls Declaration on the Decade of Action and delivery for sustainable development and key messages of the sixth regional forum by November 2020.

Outcomes of the Victoria Falls forum will be conveyed to the 2020 meeting of the High-level political forum on sustainable development to be convened under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council in July.

The Bureau committed to contribute to strengthening the capacity of member States and catalyse concrete multi-level actions to follow-up and implement outcomes of the regional forum by carrying out advocacy campaigns at key conferences and other events at global, regional, sub-regional and national levels.

Members also agreed that they will take forward and expand initiatives to strengthen the capacity of subnational authorities in selected countries to conduct Voluntary Local Review to better domesticate and bolster local action to accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.

They requested the ECA, which supported the virtual meeting as the Secretariat, and its partners to develop a monitoring and evaluation tool that will enable tracking and comparability of progress of implementation across countries in the region.

The ARFSD is an intergovernmental forum convened by the ECA in collaboration with the African Union Commission, the African Development Bank and agencies of the UN system. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Previous articleCoronavirus – Response to Covid-19 in Mali: United Nations provides support amounting to over US$6 million
Next articleCoronavirus – Kenya: National Security Council sanctions cessation of all movement by road, rail or air
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Rupert fund overwhelmed by duplicate applications

CNBC Africa -
Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, now known as The Sukuma Relief Programme opened on Friday. To find out what the response has been CNBC Africa is joined by Mark Paper, Chief Operating Officer at Business Partners International.
Read more
Coronavirus

Fitch on adapting ratings methodology for COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
On Friday ratings agency Fitch downgraded South Africa further into junk status saying government didn’t have a clear plan to stabilise rising debt levels. However, institutions like the IMF say African countries should be allowed to increase debt to GDP ratio’s to contain the economic fallout from Covid19. Should ratings agencies therefore revise their methodology to adapt to Covid19 times? Jan Friederich, Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereign ratings at Fitch joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is impacting genocide commemoration events in Rwanda

CNBC Africa -
As Rwanda prepares for the Genocide Commemoration week while being in lock down, CNBC Africa is joined by Christian Ntwari, Managing Director of Our Past, to tell us more on this year's plan for the event and how coronavirus pandemic is going to affect the event.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How the Bank of Kigali is tackling the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda's leading bank, the Bank of Kigali has announced their contribution to the country's relief efforts in a statement outlining concessions they're making for vulnerable clients, and the fund of over $296,000 that the institution will be handing over to the Government to oversee distribution of cash and supplied to families affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Bank of Kigali CEO, Diane Karusisi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Nigeria: UN, Nigerian Government Launch a COVID-19 Basket Fund to Harmonize Investments in National Pandemic Response Plan

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe UN system in Nigeria, in collaboration with the Government of Nigeria, has launched the COVID-19 Basket Fund to complement ongoing efforts to mobilise resources in support of the National COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response Plan, developed by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. The Basket Fund will serve as the One COVID-19 Financing and Investment Platform for diverse stakeholders (UN and other multilaterals, bilaterals, private sector, foundations, philanthropi
Read more

Coronavirus – Kenya: National Security Council sanctions cessation of all movement by road, rail or air

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTo contain & limit the spread of the coronavirus disease to other parts of the Country, the National Security Council has sanctioned cessation of all movement by road, rail or air in & out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area & the counties of Kilifi, Kwale & Mombasa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Read more

Coronavirus – Response to Covid-19 in Mali: United Nations provides support amounting to over US$6 million

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe United Nations in Mali through MINUSMA signed on Monday, April 6, with the Malian Ministry of Health and Social Affairs three (3) memoranda of understanding that will enable an integrated and rapid response to the health crisis prompted by the Covid-19 virus. With a total amount of US$2,732,043 or nearly 1,650,000,000 CFA francs financed by MINUSMA, these memoranda implemented by the Ministry of Health with the technical support of the World Health Organization (WHO), outline
Read more

The Bizcommunity: Not taking lockdown lying down

APO Africa Press Office -
In true South African spirit, even in times of adversity, daily stories of generosity and ingenuity abound. Never have we been more proud of how business communities are using our publishing platforms than since the outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Recent comments from UK press (https://bit.ly/3aPhB6T) referring to South Africa’s 'formidable leadership' in the handling of the coronavirus are telling: “South Africa seems to have acted faster, more effici
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved