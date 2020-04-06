APO
Updated:

Coronavirus: Africa’s professional cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, is launching the ‘Be Moved’ campaign

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities

As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

NTT Pro Cycling (www.NTTproCycling.com), Africa’s first ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour team, is proud to initiate ‘Be Moved’: a call to action to open our hearts to the humanity around us, as the world is currently gripped with the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=affJ–YhL_s

‘Be Moved’ comes about after a range of extensive team-wide discussions as to what the current global crisis means, not only to our cycling team but extended into our personal lives and communities across the world. This concept was created together with our partners at the T+W Content Creation Agency, world leaders in the art of storytelling.

The Coronavirus has restricted movement dramatically and it is in this context that the greater purpose of our team and our partnership with the Qhubeka Charity is highlighted. Qhubeka means “to move forward” and their quest to distribute bicycles to communities in need across the African continent is even more relevant to mobilise healthcare workers and those in need of transport at this time.

Since the escalation of global measures to contain the virus has seen team members confined to their homes, our team has been hard at work ensuring that we are better connected. This includes regular engagements with our partners to share knowledge and expertise across a variety of contexts.

The team’s three pillars of focus being family, purpose and opportunity is portrayed in ‘Be Moved’. It is not merely a hashtag, but reflects on what our true meaning and purpose is in this changing world.

Douglas Ryder, Team Principal of NTT Pro Cycling

“Be Moved speaks to the essence of what this team is about. At NTT Pro Cycling and with our partners we move to move others, we race to win and to mobilise people in Africa. This is our purpose, it inspires us and gets us up in the morning and is what moves us forward each day. It unites us, makes our hearts beat to a different pulse as can be heard in the riders and staff who contributed to the voiceover in this video. We may be physically alone but this connects us. Be Moved. “

Gareth Whittaker, CEO T+W

“The impact that this team has on the lives of thousands of kids across the African continent moves me. I love that whilst we’re all sitting at home, we are still able to be moved. Working with Doug and his team to help tell the story of NTT Pro Cycling is a great privilege. This short story, does a goose bumps job of telling that story, virtual hugs to all.”

Here is the script of the video:

Be Moved. At its heart SPORT is about movement. Through the air, through water, through time. Together. Alone. From Paris to Roubaix Milan to San Remo For us, it’s also about moving from Home to school. And back again. We move to move people. We race to mobilise people in Africa. That’s always been our purpose. It moves us. So even when we cannot race, cannot be on the roads and in the mountains. Even when we cannot move, we are still moved. We’re NTT Pro Cycling, moved by Qhubeka.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.

Media contact: Jean Smyth  [email protected]

About NTT Pro Cycling:

NTT Pro Cycling (www.NTTproCycling.com) is Africa’s first ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) World Tour team and started its first season in cycling’s top ranks in 2016. Three successful years in the Pro Continental ranks preceded our last three years at World Tour and ever since, the team has been building to become one of the top teams in world cycling.

The goal of producing the first African world champion is still very much at the heart of the team’s plans and this is evident in our clear focus on developing African talent, starting with our continental feeder team. Our vision has also expanded somewhat as we look to place an African rider on the podium of the Tour de France by 2020.

Africa’s most talented riders will wear NTT Pro Cycling colors in 2020, with two time Tour de France top 10 finisher, Louis Meintjes spearheading them. Ryan Gibbons, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Nic Dlamini and Stefan de Bod are the future of African cycling race and we will look forward to further developing their careers. Together with African stalwart riders like Jay Thomson and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, the team is the true home of African cycling. Well known riders like Victor Campenearts, Edvald Basson Hagen, and Giacomo Nizzolo add depth to our race winning potential and will also help to further globalize the Qhubeka initiative.

The Qhubeka project remains at the core of our setup and the very reason why our team exists. To provide a platform for awareness about Qhubeka and garner international support for the project, so that they may continue to mobilise the African people, gives our team a greater sense of purpose. We wholeheartedly believe in the #BicyclesChangeLives campaign and it will remain a driving force behind our success.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCOVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities
Next articleCoronavirus – Tanzania: 289 Beat COVID-19 Threat as Measures Pay Off
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

Videos

SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations

CNBC Africa -
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure

CNBC Africa -
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Moody’s downgrades Zambia from stable to negative

CNBC Africa -
Africa will tread a tough road ahead as ratings agencies throw its iron fists upon African countries amid the COVID-19 crisis and economic disruptions impact private sector activity in Sub- Saharan Africa. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International

Fear US jobless numbers will continue to get worse, economist says | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Carl Weinberg, chief economist and managing director of High Frequency Economics, discusses the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 confirmed in South Sudan; International Rescue Committee (IRC) calls for rapid scale up of support to stop the spread...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoYesterday, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South Sudan, exposing a population struggling to recover from six years of brutal war to even more suffering amid poor health care, nutrition and access to water and sanitation. With 7.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 6 million people living on the brink of famine, the International Rescue Committee (IRC)  is calling for a rapid increase of funds to help mitigate the spread of the disease.
Read more

Africa’s professional cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, is launching the ‘Be Moved’ campaign

APO Africa Press Office -
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorizationWatch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/affJ--YhL_sMore information: https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africas-professional-cycling-team-ntt-pro-cycling-is-launching-the-be-moved-campaign?lang=enDistributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Juggling at the Top: What it Takes to Manage a Pan-African Energy Law Practice in 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
At 35, Zion Adeoye is the youngest Managing Partner at an African multi-national law firm. Appointed in 2020 to head the Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com), Zion embodies a new generation of African lawyers leading the continent into the transformations that will place Africa as the 21st century’s success story. As he reflects on his professional journey so far, he shares his lessons to any young Africans in search of a meaningful legal career on the continent. Called to th
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: 289 Beat COVID-19 Threat as Measures Pay Off

APO Africa Press Office -
A total of 289 people had completed a 14-day mandatory quarantine and they were released by the government to join their families and other daily activities after they tested negative of the pandemic virus. Official statistics issued by Public Health Emergency Operation Centre of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children over the weekend, also showed that a total of 146 people were under mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Ministry also revealed that, currently
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved