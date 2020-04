Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

We welcomed this 11:12 pm, the first baby born to COVID-19 positive mother at the central hospital of Yaoundé. Kudos to Dr. Yaneu and his team for this feat in an isolation unit.

