Coronavirus – Cameroon: Massive testing campaign launched in Cameroon

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

We went to 650 tonight. Unfortunately, it will still climb these days with the massive testing campaign that we launched. So, we all MUST, cover our noses and mouths when we leave our house. Please, protect our lives and the lives of others.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.