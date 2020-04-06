Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 164, of this one of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The confirmed person is a 65 years old female Ethiopian from Dukem, Oromia region, Ethiopia. The patient has no travel history abroad and no known contact with confirmed case. Upon the development of symptoms, laboratory test conducted and confirmed positive for COVID-19. The patient is under treatment in intensive care unit in the isolation center. A person who had contact with the patient are under follow up and further contact tracing is ongoing.

Situational Update as of today on COVID-19

Total laboratory test conducted

2007

Laboratory test within 24 hours

164 (139 different community members, 26 contact and suspected cases)

Number of Confirmed cases of today

1

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

36

Patients in intensive care

1

Recovered

4

Total Death

2

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

44

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person who had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, everyone is advised to avoid any mass gathering, apply all precaution measures such us hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:- [email protected]

