APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification on Situational COVID-19 Update

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria outlines COVID-19 fiscal response

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Ahmed Zainab has announced some fiscal measures aimed at cushioning the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Emmanuel Odiaka, Managing Director and CEO of ECOB Capital joins CNBC Africa to assess these measures and review Nigeria’s fixed income and forex market.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Nigeria PMI slips 47.9 in March with COVID-19 & falling oil prices as negative drivers

FBNQuest says Nigeria’s March PMI slipped to 47.9 index point in March adding that the negative drivers are the spread of the coronavirus internationally and the crash in oil prices. Chinwe Egwim, an Economist at FBNQuest joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 164, of this one of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19. The confirmed person is a 65 years old female Ethiopian from Dukem, Oromia region, Ethiopia. The patient has no travel history abroad and no known contact with confirmed case. Upon the development of symptoms, laboratory test conducted and confirmed positive for COVID-19. The patient is under treatment in intensive care unit in the isolation center. A person who had contact with the patient are under follow up and further contact tracing is ongoing.

Situational Update as of today on COVID-19

Total laboratory test conducted

2007

Laboratory test within 24 hours

164 (139 different community members, 26 contact and suspected cases)

Number of Confirmed cases of today

1

Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center

36

Patients in intensive care

1

Recovered

4

Total Death

2

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

44

The Ministry of Health and Ethiopian Public Health Institute would like to advise the public if any person who had contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients should immediately call 8335 or 952 or report to the regional toll free lines or to the nearby health facilities. Furthermore, everyone is advised to avoid any mass gathering, apply all precaution measures such us hand washing with soap and maintain physical distancing.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email:- [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.

Previous articleHow P&G’s Tide keeps reinventing the way it advertises | Marketing Media Money
Next articleFull Interview: Yo Yo Ma | CNBC On Assignment
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

Full Interview: Nadja Swarovski | CNBC On Assignment

CNBC -
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Read more
International

Full Interview: Priyanka Chopra Jonas | CNBC On Assignment

CNBC -
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Read more
International

Full Interview: Will I Am | CNBC On Assignment

CNBC -
Subscribe to CNBC International TV: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Subscribe to CNBC International: http://cnb.cx/2gft82z Like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Read more
Coronavirus

FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Yves Guillemot, Founder & CEO of Ubisoft S.A. invests in Franco-Nigerian startup Kwik Delivery

APO Africa Press Office -
Yves Guillemot, Founder & CEO of French video games giant Ubisoft S.A. has invested in Franco-Nigeiran startup Africa Delivery Technologies SAS, who operated the Kwik Delivery (http://Kwik.Delivery) platform in Nigeria. The investment, part of Kwik's ongoing Series A round, aims to allow the company to scale up in Nigeria as delivery platforms have proven an essential link to Africa last-mile delivery supply chains in the current context. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kwik.About K
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa (UNHCR): Staying and delivering for refugees amid COVID-19 crisis

APO Africa Press Office -
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, detailed today a series of measures it is taking in its field operations to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency and prevent further spread. “I am deeply concerned at this unprecedented pandemic and its impact on refugees and their host communities. The COVID-19 crisis has already had significant consequences for our operations, forcing us to rapidly adjust the way we work. However, we are sparing no effort to help and protect refugees the best
Read more

Coronavirus – Africa: World Food Programme (WFP) COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report #05, 06 April 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoIt is vital at this time of global crisis that WFP maintain its food and cash-based assistance programmes which offer a lifeline to 87 million vulnerable people around the world. WFP is appealing to government partners to accelerate an estimated US$ 1.9 billion of contributions to enable the urgent procurement and pre-positioning of buffer stocks, so that at least three months of assistance can be provided in fragile places. As part of the UN Global Inter-Agency COVID-19 Response
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Floods in Lindi – Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update 2, Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF)

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoSummary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action: This Operation Update No.2 reports on the detailed assessment, seeks to extend the timeframe by two months (for a total of 6 months). Indeed, with support from the deployed surge, the detailed assessments planned in Operation Update 1 has now been finalized and based on its findings, the operational strategy has been revised, including a Shelter response strategy, complementing the ongoing WASH and Health operation, as
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved