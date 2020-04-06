Coronavirus – Nigeria: 232 confirmed cases (5th April 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As at 09:30 pm 5th April, there are:

232 confirmed cases 33 discharged 5 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by state – https://bit.ly/2wjr7Aq

Lagos- 120 FCT- 47 Osun- 20 Oyo- 9 Edo- 9 Bauchi- 6 Akwa Ibom- 5 Kaduna- 5 Ogun- 4 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-1 Benue- 1 Ondo- 1

