APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus — 5 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Why changing a brand logo to promote social distancing isn’t always a good move

With companies like VW and Audi changing their logo to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Creative Officer at Landor, Peter Knapp, tells "Marketing Media Money" that while it's a generous gesture, it shouldn't be
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

2 new coronavirus cases were identified, bringing the total to 104 (of whom 4 have recovered and been discharged).

• 2 contacts of previously confirmed positive cases, who were identified through tracing

All new cases have been isolated and the tracing of their contacts is ongoing. All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition.

Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The extension of the enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning to the country will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.

Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distance from other people (at least 1 metre).

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll-free number 114, or dial *114# for automated screening, or email [email protected], or send a WhatsApp message to +250 788 20 20 80, or contact a medical professional.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

Previous articleSA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
Next articleP&G’s brand chief on what he demands from digital platforms | Marketing Media Money
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

New technology means new ways to reach the consumer at P&G | Marketing Media Money

CNBC -
From digital assistants, to new media, from augmented reality to artificial intelligence, technology is allowing brands to find new ways to reach the consumer. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal spoke to Procter & Gamble's Chief Brand
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
Read more
International

P&G’s brand chief on what he demands from digital platforms | Marketing Media Money

CNBC -
P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard speaks to CNBC's Arjun Kharpal about the role of digital platforms like Facebook and Google for his brands and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media. In the interview, recorded before the COVID-19 social-dis
Read more
Videos

SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations

CNBC Africa -
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 confirmed in South Sudan; International Rescue Committee (IRC) calls for rapid scale up of support to stop the spread...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoYesterday, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South Sudan, exposing a population struggling to recover from six years of brutal war to even more suffering amid poor health care, nutrition and access to water and sanitation. With 7.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 6 million people living on the brink of famine, the International Rescue Committee (IRC)  is calling for a rapid increase of funds to help mitigate the spread of the disease.
Read more

Africa’s professional cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, is launching the ‘Be Moved’ campaign

APO Africa Press Office -
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorizationWatch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/affJ--YhL_sMore information: https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africas-professional-cycling-team-ntt-pro-cycling-is-launching-the-be-moved-campaign?lang=enDistributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Juggling at the Top: What it Takes to Manage a Pan-African Energy Law Practice in 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
At 35, Zion Adeoye is the youngest Managing Partner at an African multi-national law firm. Appointed in 2020 to head the Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com), Zion embodies a new generation of African lawyers leading the continent into the transformations that will place Africa as the 21st century’s success story. As he reflects on his professional journey so far, he shares his lessons to any young Africans in search of a meaningful legal career on the continent. Called to th
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: 289 Beat COVID-19 Threat as Measures Pay Off

APO Africa Press Office -
A total of 289 people had completed a 14-day mandatory quarantine and they were released by the government to join their families and other daily activities after they tested negative of the pandemic virus. Official statistics issued by Public Health Emergency Operation Centre of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children over the weekend, also showed that a total of 146 people were under mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Ministry also revealed that, currently
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved