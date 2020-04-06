APO
Coronavirus – Seychelles: Public Health Authority records new case of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Today, Monday 6. April 2020, a 26 year old man who works as a ground handling staff at the Seychelles International airport has tested positive for COV1D-19.

The individual reported to the Anse Royale health facility, located the District Administration on Friday 3. April 2.0.. was consulted by a physician and prescribed medication.

After the visit the individual went home but, began experiencing more acute symptoms on Sunday 5. April 2020. The Rapid Response T.m of the Department of Health was deploy. and the thdividual was admth. at the Isolation Centre in Perseverance in the ev.ing, for further testing.

Contact tracing and other appropriate follow up has already begun. The total number of confined cases in Seychelles is 11.

Members of the public are advised to continue observing the guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19. These are:

• Frequently wash your hannds with soap and water, or sanitise hands using alcohol based hand sanitisers • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing and dispose of the tissue in a bin, then wash your hands. Alternatively you can cover your nose and mouth with a dab. • Practice social physical distancing. Keep between 1 and 2 meter distance from others. • Avoid gatheiings. Follow the regulations to not socialize in a group consisting of more than 4 people in public places. Keep in touch with family by telephone instead of going for a visit. • Avoid going out unless necessary.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Health, Seychelles.

