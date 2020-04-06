Coronavirus – South Africa: 1655 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 70 new cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: There are now 1655 confirmed cases of #COVID19, an increase of 70 new cases. We're saddened that there is an increase in the number of deaths, our deepest condolences. #StaySafe #StayAtHomeSA

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo