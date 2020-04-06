APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – South Africa: Media Release 5 April 2020

By Africa Press Office

News

InternationalCNBC -

China’s economy isn’t safe from coronavirus troubles yet: TD Securities | Street Signs Asia

Chinese businesses are beginning to switch on again after coronavirus shutdowns. But Mitul Kotecha of TD Securities warns they country could suffer from a lack of demand from other parts of the world.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Trump’s call on oil production cut raises logistical concerns, says analyst | Street Signs Asia

There has been "a lot of concern" logistically regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's call for Russia and Saudi Arabia to cut oil production by 10 to 15 million barrels per day, says Thom Payne, director of Westwood Global Energy Group. Wi
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

How J.C. Penney Is Trying To Make A Comeback

As of April 2020, J.C. Penney saw its shares trading well below $1, and it has long been in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. The fate of the company now rests in the hands of its new CEO, Jill Soltau, who took the reins in Oct
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1655. This is an increase of 70 from the previously reported cases.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

704

WESTERN CAPE

454

KWAZULU – NATAL

246

FREE STATE

87

EASTERN CAPE

31

LIMPOPO

19

MPUMALANGA

18

NORTH WEST

11

NORTHERN CAPE

8

UNALLOCATED

77

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 56873 and increase of 2936 from those reported yesterday.

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS

It is with sadness that we report yet another two deaths related to COVID-19. This takes the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa to 11. The first deceased patient is an 82 year old female who was admitted to ICU on the 29th March 2020. She had presented with fever, short breath, body pains, dry cough and sore throat. She also had comorbidities that included hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol.

The second deceased patient is an 86 year old male admitted to hospital on the 26th March 2020, with a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia and respiratory distress. He had an underlying condition of chronic obstructive airway disease (COAD).

We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased and thank the health workers who were treating these deceased patients.

NO.

PROVINCE

SEX

AGE

1

WESTERN CAPE

FEMALE

48

2

FREE STATE

MALE

85

3

GAUTENG

MALE

79

4

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

46

5

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

74

6

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

63

7

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

81

8

KWAZULU-NATAL

FEMALE

80

9

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

80

10

WESTERN CAPE

FEMALE

82

11

KWAZULU-NATAL

MALE

86

MEETING OF THE COORDINATING COMMITTEE OF THE AFRICAN UNION’S CONTINENTAL RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Yesterday, a meeting of the Coordinating Committee of the African Union’s Continental Response to COVID-19 was held. This meeting we co-chaired, as His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa is the current Chairperson of the African Union.

This meeting was attended by 10 Health Ministers from African countries who received a briefing from the Director of the Africa Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC), Dr John Nkengasong.

The Ministers of Health acknowledged that the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented public health disaster. We jointly shared the concern about the disastrous effect this pandemic may have in the African continent, given the levels of poverty and explosive spread in densely populated areas of human settlement.

All countries shared their experiences thus far and it was agreed that we must strengthen our coordination efforts as a continent in order to limit the number of deaths and reduce the uncontrollable spread of this pandemic.

We further agreed that we will share best practices and embark on a strategy to fundraise jointly in order to ensure self-sufficiency, promote manufacturing within the continent and pool procurement within member countries. This will contribute in balancing our public health care strategies whilst contributing in protecting economies of our countries.

As AU Health Ministers, we also supported the initiative to coordinate technical experts, researchers and clinicians under the umbrella of the ACDC.

MEETING WITH TRADITIONAL HEALTH PRACTITIONERS

We held a meeting with the Traditional Health Practitioners (THPs) National Sector Leaders. The sector expressed its support for government’s effort in dealing with the COVID-19 and committed to support initiatives such as tracing of contacts.

THPs indicated their willingness to participate in government’s campaign for a hygienic behaviour to the communities they serve. This includes washing of hands, covering your mouth when coughing and social distancing.

The sector also expressed its concerns about their non-recognition as essential services providers. They presented to me that there are many citizens who consult with them and rely on their traditional herbs and remedies for their ailments. Since the lockdown, these THPs have since not been able to provide these herbal remedies to their patients.

This will assist in coordinating the approach of them referring patients to public health care facilities should they suspect that they may have the COVID-19 virus.

We acknowledge that government, through the Department of Health has recognised the role of Traditional Health Practitioners through the formation of the interim structure and the passing of the Traditional Health Practitioners Act. Therefore, it is important to properly define their role during this lockdown period. I further emphasised the importance of this sector to comply with all the policies and regulations that government has stipulated. This will ensure that no one takes advantage of vulnerable citizens in the name of traditional healing.

The THPs and I agreed that there must be an ongoing channel of communication with the department for proper coordination and information sharing, that will assist in this fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

Previous articleCoronavirus – Eritrea: Show humanity and release prisoners of conscience amid COVID-19
Next articleTrump’s call on oil production cut raises logistical concerns, says analyst | Street Signs Asia
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

How Zoom Rose To The Top During Social Distancing

CNBC -
Zoom has gained an incredible amount of popularity, but that popularity comes at a cost. The company is under intense scrutiny now that hundreds of millions of people are using the platform. But Zoom is in the game for the long haul, if it can surviv
Read more
Beyond Markets

Expo 2020: Dubai as a springboard for doing business in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Dubai based Phanes Group is an end-to-end solar power provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia and the Commonwealth of Independent States. CEO Martin Haupts says the Phanes Group is a truly Dubai home-grown company. CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop caught up with him in Dubai and asked how Dubai is serving as a springboard for the company and their work in Africa.
Read more
Videos

How prepared is Nigeria’s health system to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic?

CNBC Africa -
President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Francis Faduyile says it will be pretty difficult for Nigeria's health system to cope in the event of a large number of COVID-19 infections. He further notes that low health budgets over the years has made Nigeria's health system weak. CNBC Africa's Christy Cole caught up with him to assess the preparedness of Nigeria's health system against the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more
Videos

Global Gender Summit: Highlights special of the 2019 Global Gender Summit

CNBC Africa -
The 4th Global Gender Summit was organized by the African Development Bank and co-hosted by the government of Rwanda under the theme “Unpacking constraints to Gender Equality”. At the event, the African Development Bank and its partners officially launched the Risk Sharing Facility of the Affirmative Finance Action for Women In Africa, as the continent moves a step closer to bridging the financing gap that exists for women. CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor reports....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Sudan: Announcement of two new cases with the coronavirus to rise to 12

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Supreme Committee for health emergency held its periodic meeting at the Republican Palace today, headed by the sovereign council member, Prof. Friend, and informed the committee about the health situation in the country, the situation of sudanese abroad and the situation of the ban. In a Press Release, the sovereign council member Prof. Friend said that the committee is committed to dealing with the situation of sudanese in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the accommodation and
Read more

Over 3,000 register for virtual hospitality summit

APO Africa Press Office -
Hospitality Tomorrow (www.HospitalityTomorrow.com) – Digital conference will unite the hospitality industry to combat the COVID-19 crisis Over 3,000 hospitality industry professionals have already registered and over 5,000 are expected to attend Hospitality Tomorrow, a free online summit, taking place tomorrow, 7th April, to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the hospitality industry. The event features an impressive array of speakers, all giving their time free of charge t
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new cases of COVID-19 out of the 300 samples that were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 52 in the country. The confirmed cases were in quarantine at the time of test and did not show any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The new cases include: 1. A 22 year old Ugandan male, resident of Kikokiro, Wakiso who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 22nd March, 2020 2. A 66 year old Ugandan
Read more

Coronavirus – Eritrea: Show humanity and release prisoners of conscience amid COVID-19

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEritrean-American Ciham Ali Ahmed turns 23 today – and once again she is spending her birthday behind bars. This year she faces the additional and potentially deadly risk of contracting COVID-19 in some prison in Eritrea. She is a prisoner of conscience, jailed simply for trying to exercise her human rights to leave the country. As of 2 April, Eritrea, a country notorious for arbitrarily arresting and detaining or forcibly disappearing people simply for speaking their minds
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved