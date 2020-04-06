APO
Coronavirus – Sudan: Announcement of two new cases with the coronavirus to rise to 12

By Africa Press Office

News

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
The Supreme Committee for health emergency held its periodic meeting at the Republican Palace today, headed by the sovereign council member, Prof. Friend, and informed the committee about the health situation in the country, the situation of sudanese abroad and the situation of the ban.

In a Press Release, the sovereign council member Prof. Friend said that the committee is committed to dealing with the situation of sudanese in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the accommodation and health centers in case of any development.

Professor Tower warned against the lack of serious commitment to prevent gatherings, ban times and travel to the states, which could cause further spread of the virus.

His honor said that the commission supervised the relocation of 3450 students to Sudan from 24 March to the 24th of April, he pointed out that the committee had directed the student welfare fund to reopen university students who had difficulty moving their states. They must return to the university after highlighting the university card, highlighting the government's commitment to taking care of it.

The Sovereign Council member confirmed that the committee would consider the full closure plan during its meeting tomorrow.

For his part the minister of health has announced Honor Ali Ạltwm for the discovery of two new cases of the corona virus, bringing the number of infections to 12.

The Minister of health explained that case no. 11 a 67-Year-old foreign man came from India across Emirates lines from Dubai airport on 15 March and symptoms began on 21 March and reported on 1 April, the sample was taken on April 2th and its results came out today and he is receiving treatment at the jabriya isolation center.

He said that the case no. 12 is a 11-Year-old girl who is a local transition that has been injured by Case 9 and has no symptoms and the sample was taken on April 3 The result is today and you are taking care of the jabriya center and it is good.

The Minister of health expressed his concern over the persistence of suspect and local transfers, calling on everyone who was travelling and returned to the country during a brief opening of the airport to present himself to the health authorities to check and ensure that they were injured.

The Minister of health stressed the prevention of gatherings and the cessation of travel inside and outside Sudan to all sudanese who are displaced to not allow their return because there is no possibility of receiving more access to isolation centres, accommodation and prevention AIDS.

* Transitional Sovereign Council flags *

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Federal Ministry of Health, Sudan.

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Videos

Here’s how this Finnish financier is helping African companies weather COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Finnfund and Kasha began their negotiations in February of this year and as they were completed, the COVID-19 crisis had already begun to take full effect in the region. By chance, the partnership still made sense; but for a crisis that's been ravaging the global economy, how will COVID-19 impact operations for an investment firm that focuses on financing private companies in developing countries? Investment Manager, Johanna Raehalme joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Healthtech company Kasha receives $1mn investment to expand Africa footprint

CNBC Africa -
Women's health focused e-Commerce company, Kasha, has received a $1 million investment from Finnish financier, FinnFund. Originally the investment was to be used to increase the company's presence in Rwanda and Kenya, and to support its expansion into other African countries, but now with the COVID-19 crisis wreaking havoc worldwide, how will the company use this timely investment to contribute to relief? Kasha Founder and CEO, Joanna Bichsel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International

Sharp rebound in China’s economy is still possible, says ADB | Street Signs Asia

CNBC -
China's economy may still see a sharp rebound if the coronavirus crisis is contained within six months, says Yasuyuki Sawada, chief economist of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).
Read more
International

Tsunami of oil is reaching markets – producers have to cut production: Analyst | Squawk Box Europe

CNBC -
Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, discusses the oil market.
Read more
More Articles Like This

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Announcement presented by Fifty-Five South Ventures

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday on ESPN, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the nine honorees in the Class of 2020 presented by Fifty-Five South Ventures. The Class of 2020 will be enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Birthplace of Basketball, on Saturday, August 29, 2020. As previously announced, in light of the unique circumstance surrounding the Class of 2020, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Election Process Committee suspended the Direct Election Categories f
Read more

International Islamic Trade Finance Cooperation provides US$850 million for COVID-19 Emergency Interventions for Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member Countries in Most Need

APO Africa Press Office -
Societies and economies are being affected by the unprecedented and unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include a major shift in global trade routes, changes in consumption and extraordinary levels of monetary easing and stimulus packages at a scale never experienced before. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org) is moving quickly to consolidate efforts to mitigate the socio-economic risks that the virus poses to all our stakeholders in mem
Read more

Over 3,000 register for virtual hospitality summit

APO Africa Press Office -
Hospitality Tomorrow (www.HospitalityTomorrow.com) – Digital conference will unite the hospitality industry to combat the COVID-19 crisis Over 3,000 hospitality industry professionals have already registered and over 5,000 are expected to attend Hospitality Tomorrow, a free online summit, taking place tomorrow, 7th April, to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the hospitality industry. The event features an impressive array of speakers, all giving their time free of charge t
Read more

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new cases of COVID-19 out of the 300 samples that were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 52 in the country. The confirmed cases were in quarantine at the time of test and did not show any signs and symptoms of COVID-19. The new cases include: 1. A 22 year old Ugandan male, resident of Kikokiro, Wakiso who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 22nd March, 2020 2. A 66 year old Ugandan
Read more
