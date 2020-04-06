Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, a total of 231 samples have tested NEGATIVE for COV1D-19 at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVR1). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 52 in the country.

To-date, the cumulative samples tested at UVRI stands at 3,160.Meanwhile, a total of 657 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 855 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.The Ministry of Health is currently undertaking intensified activities that are aimed at tracing and testing individuals who returned from abroad between -it, and 22″ March 2020. Therefore, we appeal to all those who will be contacted by the field teams to comply and avail them themselves for testing.

All the 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry of Health continues to appeal to the population to remain calm but vigilant, practice the preventive measures and stay at home.

