Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda

The Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new cases of COVID-19 out of the 300 samples that were tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 52 in the country. The confirmed cases were in quarantine at the time of test and did not show any signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The new cases include: 1. A 22 year old Ugandan male, resident of Kikokiro, Wakiso who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 22nd March, 2020

2. A 66 year old Ugandan female, resident of Luzira, Kampala who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 22nd March 2020

3. A 65 year old Ugandan female, resident of Jinja who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 22nd March 2020

4. A 26 year old Ugandan male, resident of Rubaga, Kampala who arrived from Dubai, UAE on 22nd March 2020

377 individuals have been discharged from institutional quarantine. A total of 602 are under institutional quarantine while 834 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.

All the 48 confirmed COVID- 19 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialized Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals. Uganda has NOT registered any COVID-19 related death.

The Ministry of health continues to appeal to the population to remain calm but vigilant, practice the preventive measures and stay at home.

