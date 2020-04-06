Coronavirus – Zambia: Covid-19 Update #17 Summary

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 UPDATE #17 SUMMARY:

1. No new COVID-19 case recorded in Zambia in four days.

2. In 24hrs, 99 tests conducted: 72 truck drivers, 11 contacts to the deceased patient and 16 persons under investigation.

3. Two (2)more discharged: Total now five(5)

4. Out of 6,450 persons classified as high risk due to travel history, 1,598 completed the 14 day mandatory quarantine.

5. A cumulative total of 351 alerts notified have been cleared as non-cases.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo