APO
Updated:

Merck Foundation joins hands with First Ladies of Africa to raise awareness about Coronavirus and how to stay safe and healthy

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

African Development Bank President denies allegations of ill-governance

Replying to an article recently published in the French newspaper, “Le Mond”, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has denied allegations questioning the transparency and governance systems of the bank.
Read more
CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

FNB extends aid for battling SMEs in South Africa amid COVID-19, lockdown

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day lockdown faced by South Africans, First National Bank has announced additional measures to assist small and medium-sized enterprises battling with funding in the country.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Why changing a brand logo to promote social distancing isn’t always a good move

With companies like VW and Audi changing their logo to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Creative Officer at Landor, Peter Knapp, tells "Marketing Media Money" that while it's a generous gesture, it shouldn't be
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with African First Ladies of Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Guinea Conakry, Burundi, Central African Republic (C.A.R.), Chad, Zimbabwe, Zambia, The Gambia, Liberia and Congo Brazzaville, announced the call for applications for their ‘Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards for African countries. The theme of the awards is ‘Raising Awareness on how to Stay Safe and keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown’.

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explains, “This unsettling period due to the coronavirus scare is difficult for everyone – both physically and mentally. While most countries are under complete lockdown or restricted movement, people do not know how to handle this situation. Social Distancing is our Social Responsibility and the only way to kill Coronavirus, however, it will take a lot of courage and discipline to practice it. Taking good care of your mental and physical health is important during this period. So, we decided to initiate these awards in order to reward the journalists who are raising awareness in most effective and creative way on how to keep safe and keep physically & mentally healthy during this phase”.

All the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from English speaking, French speaking, Arabic speaking and Portuguese speaking African countries are invited to send their entries for the awards. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.

“We have created four categories for Africa; English, French, Portuguese and Arabic speaking countries”, Dr Kelej added.

Merck Foundation will extend the awards to include Middle Eastern, Latin American and Asian Countries in the next few days to involve all media across the global South. 

“Since most of the people are confined to their homes, they are spending a lot of time reading and listening to news through different platforms. Media professionals, it is your time to help the people to take care good care of their mental & physical health during these disturbing times, through your creative, informational and motivational work. You can guide them to adjust to their new and different routine & rhythm of life”, emphasized Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Details of the Merck Foundation “Stay at Home” Media Recognition Awards

Who can Apply:

Journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from English speaking, French speaking, Arabic speaking and Portuguese speaking African countries

Last date of submission:

Entries can be submitted till 30th June 2020

How to apply?

Entries can be submitted via Email to [email protected] along with your details (including Name, Gender, Country, Media house, Email address & Mobile Number) and entry as an attachment

Categories and Prize Money:

Category

TV

Radio

Print

Online

Prize Money

(Upto)

USD 500

USD 500

USD 500

USD 500

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard: Facebook: bit.ly/2MmUl3p Twitter: bit.ly/2NDqHLR YouTube: bit.ly/318obQe Instagram: bit.ly/2MtCKsu Flicker: bit.ly/2P7AICN Website: Merck-Foundation.com

About Merck Foundation: The Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website.  Please visit www.Merck-Foundation.com to read more. To know more, reach out to our social media: Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com); Facebook (bit.ly/347DsTd), Twitter (bit.ly/2REHwaK), Instagram (bit.ly/2t3E0fX), YouTube (bit.ly/2E05GVg) and Flicker (bit.ly/2RJjWtH).

About Merck: Merck (www.MerckGroup.com) is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 52,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.

Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleCOVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure
Next articleSA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

article

New technology means new ways to reach the consumer at P&G | Marketing Media Money

CNBC -
From digital assistants, to new media, from augmented reality to artificial intelligence, technology is allowing brands to find new ways to reach the consumer. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal spoke to Procter & Gamble's Chief Brand
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Lagos reviews measures to protect communities

CNBC Africa -
As Nigeria records more Covid-19 cases with Lagos having the highest number of cases, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwoolu says there is a need to review its measures to ensure communities are better protected.
Read more
Videos

SA chef takes his skills to social media as COVID-19 hurts business operations

CNBC Africa -
Clinton Verhoog , Owner and Chef at The Chairmans Choice and Owner of Delectables Catering and Events joins CNBC Africa to discusses how he has conquered the stress and financial anxiety that has hit his catering and private chef services by keeping busy on social media as he creates cooking tutorials online during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Old Mutual on the need for private sector capital for African infrastructure

CNBC Africa -
Paul Boynton, CEO of Old Mutual Alternative Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss the need for private capital investment amid the current economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the greater need for private sector financing after the pandemic passes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 confirmed in South Sudan; International Rescue Committee (IRC) calls for rapid scale up of support to stop the spread...

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoYesterday, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in South Sudan, exposing a population struggling to recover from six years of brutal war to even more suffering amid poor health care, nutrition and access to water and sanitation. With 7.5 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 6 million people living on the brink of famine, the International Rescue Committee (IRC)  is calling for a rapid increase of funds to help mitigate the spread of the disease.
Read more

Africa’s professional cycling team, NTT Pro Cycling, is launching the ‘Be Moved’ campaign

APO Africa Press Office -
The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorizationWatch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/affJ--YhL_sMore information: https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-africas-professional-cycling-team-ntt-pro-cycling-is-launching-the-be-moved-campaign?lang=enDistributed by APO Group on behalf of NTT Pro Cycling.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Juggling at the Top: What it Takes to Manage a Pan-African Energy Law Practice in 2020

APO Africa Press Office -
At 35, Zion Adeoye is the youngest Managing Partner at an African multi-national law firm. Appointed in 2020 to head the Centurion Law Group (https://CenturionLG.com), Zion embodies a new generation of African lawyers leading the continent into the transformations that will place Africa as the 21st century’s success story. As he reflects on his professional journey so far, he shares his lessons to any young Africans in search of a meaningful legal career on the continent. Called to th
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: 289 Beat COVID-19 Threat as Measures Pay Off

APO Africa Press Office -
A total of 289 people had completed a 14-day mandatory quarantine and they were released by the government to join their families and other daily activities after they tested negative of the pandemic virus. Official statistics issued by Public Health Emergency Operation Centre of the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children over the weekend, also showed that a total of 146 people were under mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Ministry also revealed that, currently
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved