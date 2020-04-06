APO
Updated:

South Sudan Petroleum Minister Holds Talks with OPEC to Find Solutions on Oil Price War

By Africa Press Office

News

VideosCNBC Africa -

SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: Icasa to release emergency spectrum

Icasa will release emergency spectrum to help mobile operators meet the spike in demand for broadband services due to many people working at home during South Africa’s 21 day lockdown. Acting Chair of the telecoms regulator, Keabetwse Modimoeng joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
InternationalCNBC -

Coronavirus May Cause The U.S. To Vote From Home

As states and jurisdictions move elections later in the calendar and call for voters to request absentee ballots, the country faces the possibility of holding a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/
Read more
CEO InterviewsCNBC Africa -

SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: 14000 companies apply for UIF assistance

South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown has forced many companies to shut during the period. As a consequence, many people have had to take unpaid leave while some may not have a job waiting for them when the lockdown lifts because of the fragile state of the economy. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund spoke to CNBC Africa on how government is helping?
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

While oil prices rebounded last week on hopes of successful negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Russia, they went back down again today following the negotiations’ delay. Oil prices currently average $25 to $30 a barrel, maintaining their historic low and hurting producers around the world.

Recently appointed Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, Hon. Puot Kang had talks over the phone with H.E. Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of OPEC today, to try to find an exit out of the current crisis. Hon. Puot Kang also pledged to join the OPEC negotiations on Thursday April 9th, with the hope of reaching a favorable agreement that will stabilize the market and bring benefit to South Sudan and its producing companies.

South Sudan has been part of the OPEC Declaration of Cooperation and OPEC+ for years and a consistent supporter of OPEC’s measures to prevent volatility and maintain market stability. Because 98% of the economy of South Sudan depends on oil production and revenue, the country is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and prices war.

“South Sudan believes that market volatility is negative for every player in the market and hurts out ability to attract new foreign investment, diversify our economy and promote peace,” stated Hon. Puot Kang. “South Sudan is focused on boosting exploration and opening up new oil & gas fields, and the current scenario hampers our growth targets significantly,” he added.

Hon. Puot Kang notably expressed South Sudan’s willingness to work with OPEC and OPEC+ to end the price war in any way possible. He also further welcomed OPEC’s support in the exchange of information and best industry practices on key matters pertaining to local content development, domestic capacity building, technology transfers and oil revenue management.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleAfrican Development Bank appoints Mrs. Nafissatou N’diaye Diouf Acting Director for Communications and External Relations
Next articleCoronavirus – Uganda: Update on COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

CEO Interviews

Rupert fund overwhelmed by duplicate applications

CNBC Africa -
Applications for the Rupert family’s R1 billion small business fund, now known as The Sukuma Relief Programme opened on Friday. To find out what the response has been CNBC Africa is joined by Mark Paper, Chief Operating Officer at Business Partners International.
Read more
Coronavirus

Fitch on adapting ratings methodology for COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
On Friday ratings agency Fitch downgraded South Africa further into junk status saying government didn’t have a clear plan to stabilise rising debt levels. However, institutions like the IMF say African countries should be allowed to increase debt to GDP ratio’s to contain the economic fallout from Covid19. Should ratings agencies therefore revise their methodology to adapt to Covid19 times? Jan Friederich, Head of Middle East and Africa Sovereign ratings at Fitch joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Coronavirus

How COVID-19 is impacting genocide commemoration events in Rwanda

CNBC Africa -
As Rwanda prepares for the Genocide Commemoration week while being in lock down, CNBC Africa is joined by Christian Ntwari, Managing Director of Our Past, to tell us more on this year's plan for the event and how coronavirus pandemic is going to affect the event.
Read more
CEO Interviews

How the Bank of Kigali is tackling the COVID-19 crisis

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda's leading bank, the Bank of Kigali has announced their contribution to the country's relief efforts in a statement outlining concessions they're making for vulnerable clients, and the fund of over $296,000 that the institution will be handing over to the Government to oversee distribution of cash and supplied to families affected by the Covid-19 crisis. Bank of Kigali CEO, Diane Karusisi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoToday, a total of 231 samples have tested NEGATIVE for COV1D-19 at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVR1). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 52 in the country.  To-date, the cumulative samples tested at UVRI stands at 3,160.Meanwhile, a total of 657 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 855 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up.The Ministry of Health is currently undertaking intensified activities that are aimed at trac
Read more

African Development Bank appoints Mrs. Nafissatou N’diaye Diouf Acting Director for Communications and External Relations

APO Africa Press Office -
The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Nafissatou N’diaye DIOUF as the Acting Director for Communications and External Relations Department (PCER), effective 1 April 2020. Nafissatou, a Senegalese national, is currently a Division Manager in the Communications and External Relations Department of the African Development Bank Group. A dedicated and results driven communications professional, Nafissatou brings over twenty
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) set to Receive Supplies, Medical Experts from China to Support Fight Against Coronavirus in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire  on Friday, 3rd April 2020, announced, during the Presidential Task Force Media Briefing , that an 18 man team of Chinese medical experts are expected to arrive Nigeria within a few days with a consignment of globally scarce medical supplies ,to augment the government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.  As of April 6th 2020 the Minister said that, Nigeria had recorded 232 positive cases of the disease, disc
Read more

Coronavirus – Malawi: 5th case of coronavirus in the country

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoA 5th person has tested positive to COVID-19.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Malawi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved