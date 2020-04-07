Africa – COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 7 April 2020 9:00a.m

The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many apply the same rigour to their smartphones? Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) provides a few tips on keeping mobile devices ‘virus-free’. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is frightening to think how much bacteria lives on our personal mobile devices. And with the Coronavirus able to