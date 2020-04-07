APO
Africa – COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 7 April 2020 9:00a.m

By Africa Press Office

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis

As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
VideosCNBC Africa -

COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad

Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
CoronavirusReuters -

South African banking index falls over 4% after SARB advises against dividends

South Africa’s banking index opened 4.3% lower on Tuesday, a day after the country’s central bank said it had advised lenders not to pay dividends or bonuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Total number positive cases in #Africa 10,075.

52 countries 487 deaths 913 recovery cases by Region

African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (10,075), deaths (487), and recoveries (913) by region: 

Central (950 cases; 33 deaths; 34 recoveries): Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (650; 9; 17), Central African Republic (9; 0; 3), Chad (9; 0; 1), Congo (49; 5; 2), DRC (180; 18; 9), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (30; 1; 1), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0).

Eastern (861; 18; 37): Djibouti (90; 0; 9), Eritrea (31; 0; 0), Ethiopia (44; 2; 4), Kenya (158; 6; 4), Madagascar (82; 0; 2), Mauritius (244; 7; 7), Rwanda (105; 0; 4), Seychelles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (7; 0; 1), South Sudan (1; 0; 0), Sudan (12; 2; 3), Tanzania (24; 1; 3), Uganda (52; 0; 0).

Northern (4,485; 362; 437): Algeria (1,423; 173; 90), Egypt (1,322; 85; 259), Libya (18; 1; 0), Mauritania (6; 1; 2), Morocco (1,120; 80; 81), Tunisia (596; 22; 5).

Southern (1,790; 17; 57): Angola (8; 2; 0), Botswana (6; 1; 0), Eswatini (10; 0; 3), Malawi (5; 0; 0), Mozambique (10; 0; 1), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (1,686; 12; 45), Zambia (39; 1; 5), Zimbabwe (10; 1; 0).

Western (1,992; 57; 348): Benin (26; 1; 5), Burkina Faso (364; 18; 108), Cape Verde (7; 1; 0), Côte d'Ivoire (323; 3; 41), Gambia (4; 1; 2), Ghana (287; 5; 3), Guinea (121; 0; 5), Guinea-Bissau (18; 0; 0), Liberia (14; 3; 3), Mali (47; 5; 5), Niger (253; 10; 26), Nigeria (238; 5; 35), Senegal (226; 2; 92), Sierra Leone (6; 0; 0), Togo (58; 3; 23).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Coronavirus

COVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers

CNBC Africa -
South Africa is a net exporter of food but with lockdown and COVID-19 some farmers are finding it difficult to cope financially.
Videos

Growthpoint SA CEO on the business impact of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
As the economy faces one of its toughest battles yet, one industry that is feeling the brunt of the economic fallout is the property sector. Last week the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association made an urgent request to the National Treasury for provisional relief of the REIT tax rules and joining CNBC Africa for more is Estienne de Klerk, SA REIT Chairman and CEO of Growthpoint SA.
Videos

How ride hailing service Bolt is adapting to the COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Ride hailing service Bolt is revving up its services to help fight against the COVID-19 spread, the company has established an Isolated Cars category to ensure individuals can choose their choice of space in a car as well as a Bolt Business Delivery service which helps essential services deliver their goods during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gareth Taylor, Country Manager for Bolt South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

The harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by...

CNBC Africa -
Entrepreneur Jonathan Robinson saw his dotcom dream disappear overnight, he awoke from the nightmare to smell the coffee only to suffer COVID-19.
African Development Bank Appoints Pepin Vougo Acting Director of Corporate Information and Technology

APO Africa Press Office -
Senior Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pepin Vougo as Acting Director, Corporate Information and Technology Department effective 1 April 2020. Pepin Vougo has more than 20 years of experience in technology and its application. He is a seasoned executive with depth and breadth of experience in delivering complex technology solutions on an international scale. He benefits from both private sector and MDB experience. Pepin has been with the African Development Bank (htt
African Development Bank appoints Nourredine Lafhel Acting Chief Risk Officer

APO Africa Press Office -
The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nourredine Lafhel as Acting Chief Risk Officer, effective 6th April 2020. Lafhel, a Canadian national, is currently the Sovereign Credit and Market Risk Division Manager (PGRF3), in the Directorate of the Group Risk Management Function of the African Development Bank Group. An experienced risk management professional, Nourredine has more than twenty (20) years of exper
Keep your smartphone Corona-free: Kaspersky shares top tips

APO Africa Press Office -
The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many apply the same rigour to their smartphones? Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) provides a few tips on keeping mobile devices ‘virus-free’. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is frightening to think how much bacteria lives on our personal mobile devices. And with the Coronavirus able to
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Nigeria Education Sector COVID19 Response Strategy in North East

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoEducation Sector Coordination The Nigeria Cluster is coordinated centrally by a team of experienced coordination specialists. The team consists of Sector Coordinators from both sector Lead Agencies, UNICEF and Save the Children, as well as an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWGN team is responsible for facilitating the coordination of partners by ensuring the Sector Core Functions are maintained. The EiEWGN team also maintains intercluster coordi
