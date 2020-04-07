Africa – COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 7 April 2020 9:00a.m

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total number positive cases in #Africa 10,075.
52 countries 487 deaths 913 recovery cases by Region
African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (10,075), deaths (487), and recoveries (913) by region:
Central (950 cases; 33 deaths; 34 recoveries): Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (650; 9; 17), Central African Republic (9; 0; 3), Chad (9; 0; 1), Congo (49; 5; 2), DRC (180; 18; 9), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (30; 1; 1), Sao Tome & Principe (4; 0; 0).
Eastern (861; 18; 37): Djibouti (90; 0; 9), Eritrea (31; 0; 0), Ethiopia (44; 2; 4), Kenya (158; 6; 4), Madagascar (82; 0; 2), Mauritius (244; 7; 7), Rwanda (105; 0; 4), Seychelles (11; 0; 0), Somalia (7; 0; 1), South Sudan (1; 0; 0), Sudan (12; 2; 3), Tanzania (24; 1; 3), Uganda (52; 0; 0).
Northern (4,485; 362; 437): Algeria (1,423; 173; 90), Egypt (1,322; 85; 259), Libya (18; 1; 0), Mauritania (6; 1; 2), Morocco (1,120; 80; 81), Tunisia (596; 22; 5).
Southern (1,790; 17; 57): Angola (8; 2; 0), Botswana (6; 1; 0), Eswatini (10; 0; 3), Malawi (5; 0; 0), Mozambique (10; 0; 1), Namibia (16; 0; 3), South Africa (1,686; 12; 45), Zambia (39; 1; 5), Zimbabwe (10; 1; 0).
Western (1,992; 57; 348): Benin (26; 1; 5), Burkina Faso (364; 18; 108), Cape Verde (7; 1; 0), Côte d'Ivoire (323; 3; 41), Gambia (4; 1; 2), Ghana (287; 5; 3), Guinea (121; 0; 5), Guinea-Bissau (18; 0; 0), Liberia (14; 3; 3), Mali (47; 5; 5), Niger (253; 10; 26), Nigeria (238; 5; 35), Senegal (226; 2; 92), Sierra Leone (6; 0; 0), Togo (58; 3; 23).
