African Energy Chamber Appoints President for East Africa

The African Energy Chamber (http://EnergyChamber.org) has appointed Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Founder & CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services, as its President for East Africa. Elizabeth is based in Nairobi and will represent the Chamber across the region, including Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Elizabeth’s appointment comes at a strategic time when African energy markets need leadership and unity to preserve the continuity of operations across segments of the industry as oil prices crash and economies suffer from lockdowns. It also represents the continued growth of the African Energy Chamber across the continent, especially in a region with so much potential as East Africa.

East Africa is a very diverse energy frontier and one of the most attractive for investments worldwide. It comprises both well-established oil producers like South Sudan and upcoming ones like Kenya and Uganda. It is also home to world-class gas discoveries in Tanzania, and a key promoter of gas-to-power projects and strategies.

In her role, Elizabeth will be contributing to key development priorities for the Chamber, especially when it comes to developing local content and building domestic capacity, promoting women in the energy sector, supporting entrepreneurship across the region, advocating for policy reforms and ease of doing business, and promoting investments in oil & gas and key segments of the power industry such as geothermal and renewables.

“We could not be more delighted with this appointment,” declared NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber. “Elizabeth is a representation of African entrepreneurship in the sector and a true expert when it comes to East Africa and local content development. She is an inspiration for many young women in our industry, and a true pan-Africanist. She will head our activities in East Africa at a time when the region’s energy industry is entering a new era of growth and diversification and we look forward to her journey with us,” he added.

“It is an honour for me to be joining the African Energy Chamber and to give a stronger voice and representation to Kenya and the whole of East Africa in the global energy scene,” Elizabeth Rogo said. “There is a lot to be done in our region when it comes to local content development across the value-chain and the adoption of the right policies to promote investment. I look forward to my work with the African Energy Chamber and to further contribute to the growth of our energy industry in the region,” she added.

