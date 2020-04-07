APO
Coronavirus – Africa: Advice on the use of masks in the context of COVID-19

This document (https://bit.ly/2JKulzM) provides advice on the use of masks in communities, during home care, and in health care settings in areas that have reported cases of COVID-19. It is intended for individuals in the community, public health and infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, health care managers, health care workers (HCWs), and community health workers. This updated version includes a section on Advice to decision makers on the use of masks for healthy people in community settings.

Download the document: https://bit.ly/2Rlx7Qt

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

