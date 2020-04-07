Coronavirus: Africa CDC Dashboard brings timely and factual updates on COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) remains committed to bringing you timely & factual information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Africa. Check our new Dashboard via http://africacdc.org & social media pages for regular updates & other resources on COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).Media filesDownload logo