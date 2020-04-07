Coronavirus – Cameroon: 27 more positive cases today

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

When we have 27 more positive cases today, I am pleased to announce that we are also recording 43 cured cases, 11 in Laquintinie, 17 in HGY, 9 in Jamot and 6 in the central hospital. To this end, I congratulate the health personnel for their professionalism

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.