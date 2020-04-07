Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Determination of Health Professionals in the efforts to control COVID-19 in Ethiopia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The determination with which our health professionals are serving in the efforts to control #COVID19 in Ethiopia is a testament to the profound love and commitment they have for their patients, community, and country.

#Healthcareheros

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.