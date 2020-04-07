Coronavirus – Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Dr. Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from Everlyine Wachuka Corporate Affairs Officer New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise in Nairobi and its environments.

