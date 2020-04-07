APO
Updated:

Coronavirus – Kenya: Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise

By Africa Press Office

News

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

The harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by...

Entrepreneur Jonathan Robinson saw his dotcom dream disappear overnight, he awoke from the nightmare to smell the coffee only to suffer COVID-19.
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

How the IMF is responding to Africa amid the COVID-19 crisis

On the 25th of March, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank issued a joint statement to the G20 nations concerning debt relief for the poorest countries. Meanwhile African finance ministers recently met for a second time virtually and welcomed the IMF and World Bank’s call for bilateral creditors to suspend debt payments for poor countries at a time where African economies are at a stand-still due to the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Abebe Selasie, Director of the African Department of the IMF joins CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop and Kenneth Igbomor to explore other roles the IMF play in helping African economies better manage the crisis....
Read more
VideosCNBC Africa -

Coke The Secret Formula EP3: How Project Last Mile is transforming the lives of Mozambicans

In this episode we head off to Mozambique where Project Last Mile has existing routes in place to help third party deliveries of life saving medication to remote regions. A fascinating off the road journey into the heart of Mozambique....
Read more

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Dr. Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary for Health receives 450 cart-tones of milk from Everlyine Wachuka Corporate Affairs Officer New KCC in support of COVID-19 fumigation exercise in Nairobi and its environments.

#KomeshaCorona 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo

Previous articleHow the IMF is responding to Africa amid the COVID-19 crisis
Next articleGenesys helps organisations manage increased customer service demands and establish remote workforces during COVID-19 pandemic
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Featured

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

International

How a billionaire gamer built a pandemic-proof business | Make It International

CNBC -
Business is booming for gaming giant Razer, as large swathes of the globe stay indoors to combat the coronavirus. CNBC Make It’s Karen Gilchrist spoke to the company’s self-made billionaire co-founder, Min Liang Tan, to hear how he’s pivoting his brand in response -- and what it could mean for the future of entertainment. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Videos

SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: Icasa to release emergency spectrum

CNBC Africa -
Icasa will release emergency spectrum to help mobile operators meet the spike in demand for broadband services due to many people working at home during South Africa’s 21 day lockdown. Acting Chair of the telecoms regulator, Keabetwse Modimoeng joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International

Coronavirus May Cause The U.S. To Vote From Home

CNBC -
As states and jurisdictions move elections later in the calendar and call for voters to request absentee ballots, the country faces the possibility of holding a presidential election in the middle of a pandemic. » Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/
Read more
CEO Interviews

SA’s COVID-19 lockdown: 14000 companies apply for UIF assistance

CNBC Africa -
South Africa’s 21 Day lockdown has forced many companies to shut during the period. As a consequence, many people have had to take unpaid leave while some may not have a job waiting for them when the lockdown lifts because of the fragile state of the economy. Teboho Maruping, Commissioner of the Unemployment Insurance Fund spoke to CNBC Africa on how government is helping?
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Genesys helps organisations manage increased customer service demands and establish remote workforces during COVID-19 pandemic

article Africa Press Office -
Download logoAs the world adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisations of all sizes are struggling to manage increased demand while working to keep employees safe. To help navigate these challenges, Genesys® (www.Genesys.com), the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions, has launched a new Rapid Response offer to give any organisation free access to Genesys Cloud so they can provide mission-critical support and enable remote teams fast, with deployment in ju
Read more

Coronavirus – Tanzania: Telecom Supports Customers Working, Learning Remotely

APO Africa Press Office -
As Tanzania and the rest of the world is facing a challenging time with the spread of coronavirus, staying connected with Vodacom has never been more important. The Director of Vodacom business at Vodacom, Mr. Arjun Dhillon, said over the weekend that the company is positioned to support businesses, learning institutions and organisations to continue operations but also keeping people connected during these unprecedented times. Vodacom Tanzania provides critical connectivity and communicatio
Read more

African Energy Chamber urges Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to reach a deal on ending Oil Prices War

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoOPEC and OPEC+ are set to meet in Vienna on Thursday, April 9th, to try to reach a deal on ending the current oil prices war. Since OPEC failed to reach a deal on maintaining production cuts last March, major oil producers have been ramping up production to maintain and increase their market share. Increased supply came on top of a demand shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and sent oil prices at a historic low averaging $20. Ahead of the meeting, the African Energy Chamber (http
Read more

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria

APO Africa Press Office -
Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT. As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved