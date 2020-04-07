APO
Coronavirus – Nigeria: Nigeria Education Sector COVID19 Response Strategy in North East

By Africa Press Office

Coronavirus

Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis

As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
Videos

COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad

Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
Coronavirus

South African banking index falls over 4% after SARB advises against dividends

South Africa’s banking index opened 4.3% lower on Tuesday, a day after the country’s central bank said it had advised lenders not to pay dividends or bonuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Education Sector Coordination

The Nigeria Cluster is coordinated centrally by a team of experienced coordination specialists. The team consists of Sector Coordinators from both sector Lead Agencies, UNICEF and Save the Children, as well as an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWGN team is responsible for facilitating the coordination of partners by ensuring the Sector Core Functions are maintained. The EiEWGN team also maintains intercluster coordination with other sector-specific Clusters and Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) and – as the central coordination unit for EiE in Nigeria – The EiEWGN team develops and maintains relationships with the Humanitarian Country Team, the Federal Ministry of Education and the Global Education Cluster (GEC).

Nigeria Education in Emergencies Working Group (EiEWG)

The Nigeria Education Working Group (EiEWG) is based in Maiduguri, coordinated centrally by a team of coordination specialists. The team consists of two Co-coordinators who are hosted by both Sector Lead Agencies – Save the Children and UNICEF – in addition to an Information Management Officer seconded from IMMAP to UNICEF. The EiEWG team is overall responsible for:

Facilitating the coordination of partners, information sharing, and mobilizing partners to ensure a coherent and effective EiE response; As the central coordination unit for EiE in Nigeria – the EiEWG team develops and maintains relationships with the Humanitarian Country Team, the Federal Ministry of Education (MoE), the State Ministry of Education, the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), relevant local education authorities and the Global Education Sector (GEC); and Engaging in continual inter-Sector coordination with OCHA and sector-specific actors and Areas of Responsibilities (AoRs) as well as donors. Partner Roles and Responsibilities Led by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Save the Children and UNICEF, the EiEWG is comprised of partners who implement EiE programming in Nigeria. Partners work towards multilateral coordination through the EiEWG via the following means: Endorsing the overall aim and objectives of the Sector and standards for the design and implementation of emergency education projects; Adhering to EiEWG endorsed standards in the design and implementation of EiE programming (Framework); Maintaining regular attendance at Working Group meetings at the national and sub-national level (Structure) and other relevant platforms, such as Technical Working Groups, and Strategic Advisory Groups; Reporting their EiE activities on a monthly basis using the Sectors’ ReportHub2 and highlighting needs, gaps, and duplications; Supporting the development of the Humanitarian Response Plan and Multi-Year Education Sector Strategy; Working as a team, with government, and other Sector members to implement EiE activities, according to agreed minimum standards, including engaging with affected communities, and support to build local capacities; and Participating in Sector activities, including assessing needs, developing plans, joint monitoring, and developing policies and guidelines through working groups.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/3dVKiBj

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Coronavirus

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
Coronavirus

COVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers

CNBC Africa -
South Africa is a net exporter of food but with lockdown and COVID-19 some farmers are finding it difficult to cope financially.
Growthpoint SA CEO on the business impact of COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
As the economy faces one of its toughest battles yet, one industry that is feeling the brunt of the economic fallout is the property sector. Last week the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association made an urgent request to the National Treasury for provisional relief of the REIT tax rules and joining CNBC Africa for more is Estienne de Klerk, SA REIT Chairman and CEO of Growthpoint SA.
How ride hailing service Bolt is adapting to the COVID-19 lockdown

CNBC Africa -
Ride hailing service Bolt is revving up its services to help fight against the COVID-19 spread, the company has established an Isolated Cars category to ensure individuals can choose their choice of space in a car as well as a Bolt Business Delivery service which helps essential services deliver their goods during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gareth Taylor, Country Manager for Bolt South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
The harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by...

CNBC Africa -
Entrepreneur Jonathan Robinson saw his dotcom dream disappear overnight, he awoke from the nightmare to smell the coffee only to suffer COVID-19.
African Development Bank Appoints Pepin Vougo Acting Director of Corporate Information and Technology

APO Africa Press Office -
Senior Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pepin Vougo as Acting Director, Corporate Information and Technology Department effective 1 April 2020. Pepin Vougo has more than 20 years of experience in technology and its application. He is a seasoned executive with depth and breadth of experience in delivering complex technology solutions on an international scale. He benefits from both private sector and MDB experience. Pepin has been with the African Development Bank (htt
African Development Bank appoints Nourredine Lafhel Acting Chief Risk Officer

APO Africa Press Office -
The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Nourredine Lafhel as Acting Chief Risk Officer, effective 6th April 2020. Lafhel, a Canadian national, is currently the Sovereign Credit and Market Risk Division Manager (PGRF3), in the Directorate of the Group Risk Management Function of the African Development Bank Group. An experienced risk management professional, Nourredine has more than twenty (20) years of exper
Africa – COVID-19 Surveillance Update: 7 April 2020 9:00a.m

APO Africa Press Office -
Download logoTotal number positive cases in #Africa 10,075. 52 countries 487 deaths 913 recovery cases by Region #AfricaPrepares #FactsNotFear African Union Member States (52) reporting COVID-19 cases (10,075), deaths (487), and recoveries (913) by region:  Central (950 cases; 33 deaths; 34 recoveries): Burundi (3; 0; 0), Cameroon (650; 9; 17), Central African Republic (9; 0; 3), Chad (9; 0; 1), Congo (49; 5; 2), DRC (180; 18; 9), Equatorial Guinea (16; 0; 1), Gabon (30
Keep your smartphone Corona-free: Kaspersky shares top tips

APO Africa Press Office -
The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many apply the same rigour to their smartphones? Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.co.za) provides a few tips on keeping mobile devices ‘virus-free’. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it is frightening to think how much bacteria lives on our personal mobile devices. And with the Coronavirus able to
