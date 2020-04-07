Coronavirus – Somalia: 8th case of Coronavirus confirmed in Somalia

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia confirms the 8th case of coronavirus in Mogadishu. This is a 58 year old male of Somali citizen with no travel history.

Total confirmed: 8 Recovered : 1 Deaths: 0

