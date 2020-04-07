Coronavirus – South Africa: 31 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

There are 31 new cases of #COVID19. We are saddened to report 12 deaths to date, we send our condolences to the families and friends. We urge the public to take preventive measures such as meticulous hand washing for 20 seconds with soap and water or 60% alcohol-based sanitiser.

