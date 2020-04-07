APO
Coronavirus – South Africa: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1749

By Africa Press Office

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1749. There is also another death, bringing the total to 13 deaths. It was a male who had stage 4 prostrate cancer at Parklands Hospital. We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

