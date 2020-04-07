APO
Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNMISS protection site for displaced people bans visits to prevent spread of COVID-19

By Africa Press Office

Prudential Authority offers relief measures, guidance to South African banks amid COVID-19 crisis

As households and businesses in South Africa struggle to cope with the current economic turmoil and uncertainty brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prudential Authority (PA) has welcomed the measures taken by banks to support their customers financially.
COVID-19: Nigeria plans to evacuate citizens abroad

Some Nigerians stranded abroad have asked to be brought back home as the COVID-19 outbreak bites harder across the world. Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked all its missions abroad to compile a list of willing Nigerians who want to come back home. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission joins CNBC Africa for more.
South African banking index falls over 4% after SARB advises against dividends

South Africa’s banking index opened 4.3% lower on Tuesday, a day after the country’s central bank said it had advised lenders not to pay dividends or bonuses amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Heeding the advice of health experts, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has forbidden all visits to its protection of civilians site in Bor, thus making it less difficult to adhere to the necessity of social distancing.

“Apart from banning visits, we have also halted the arrival of new persons into the camp and their transiting to other parts of the country, as they might be coming from infected countries including our neighbours Kenya, Ethiopia and Uganda”, said Makuach Mun Kem, chairperson of the internally displaced people staying at the protection site, adding that the borders to these countries being closed does not necessarily prevent people from entering his country.

Mr. Kem, looking at the main square of the area where a loudspeaker blares out messages, in the predominant local language, on how to prevent the spreading of the COVID-19 virus, is particularly concerned about the disease entering the densely populated protection site and explains that the measures that have been taken may be extended beyond 30 April, the current end date.

“We have also set up a 15-member taskforce, which will be carrying out awareness-raising activities on how to protect the community from this dangerous threat,” he said, three days the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus was registered in South Sudan (on Sunday 5 April).

The first recorded case of the virus is being followed up by a thorough investigation, which includes identifying with whom the infected person has been in touch and then contacting these individuals for further measures to be taken. The government and the World Health Organization have urged the general public to remain calm, and to be extra diligent when it comes to hand washing and keeping a safe distance to others.

Makuach Kem said that people staying at the protection site are fully behind the precautionary actions taken by the government and its partners, including the closure of the country’s borders.

“It is a preventive measure to help save lives,” he notes.

Public gatherings have also been banned, and a door-to-door awareness-raising campaign is currently underway, according to the deputy chairperson of the protection site, Anna Joseph Chan.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has also issued several directives to its staff to nip the threat of the virus in the bud, including personnel working from their accommodations or from abroad.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

CoronavirusCNBC Africa -

Rand hits record low, goes over 19 to dollar as Fitch downgrades SA further into junk status

Last Friday Moody’s, the last rating agency to rate South Africa investment grade, cut South Africa’s sovereign credit rating to junk in line with economists’ forecast. Today Fitch further downgraded the country sending the rand plunging over 19 rand to the dollar. Below it gives its reasons...
COVID-19: These are the relief measures SA’s government is offering farmers

South Africa is a net exporter of food but with lockdown and COVID-19 some farmers are finding it difficult to cope financially.
Growthpoint SA CEO on the business impact of COVID-19 lockdown

As the economy faces one of its toughest battles yet, one industry that is feeling the brunt of the economic fallout is the property sector. Last week the South African Real Estate Investment Trust Association made an urgent request to the National Treasury for provisional relief of the REIT tax rules and joining CNBC Africa for more is Estienne de Klerk, SA REIT Chairman and CEO of Growthpoint SA.
How ride hailing service Bolt is adapting to the COVID-19 lockdown

Ride hailing service Bolt is revving up its services to help fight against the COVID-19 spread, the company has established an Isolated Cars category to ensure individuals can choose their choice of space in a car as well as a Bolt Business Delivery service which helps essential services deliver their goods during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gareth Taylor, Country Manager for Bolt South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more.
The harsh realities of being an entrepreneur. He first had to deal with the dot-com crash, now his coffee business is being hit by...

Entrepreneur Jonathan Robinson saw his dotcom dream disappear overnight, he awoke from the nightmare to smell the coffee only to suffer COVID-19.
